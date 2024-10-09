Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases 5,807 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. VanEck BDC Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,782,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 385,244 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,902,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

