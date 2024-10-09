Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 4,122 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 320,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 32,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 486,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 83,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 642.8% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 40,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 35,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $54.58.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.