Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 3,655.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,328 shares of company stock worth $808,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

