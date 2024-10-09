Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Trims Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in KeyCorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,690,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,924,000 after buying an additional 1,748,633 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 12.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,295,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,403,000 after buying an additional 2,213,872 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 23.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,631,000 after buying an additional 2,339,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,508,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,299,000 after buying an additional 300,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 112.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after buying an additional 3,517,755 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE KEY opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

