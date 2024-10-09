FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Hexcel Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HXL)

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,434 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 80,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,109,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 885,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,512,000 after purchasing an additional 124,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 179,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

