FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Decreased by William Blair

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $55.42 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,929,734.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

