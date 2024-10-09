Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0207 on Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $721.93 million and $61.66 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,949,085,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,924,925,244 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

