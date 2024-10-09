Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.19, but opened at $30.29. Galapagos shares last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 30,604 shares.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DME Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 234,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

