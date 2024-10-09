GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,082 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 122.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.