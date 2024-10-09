GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 322 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 36,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $460.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $471.49.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.75.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

