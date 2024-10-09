GAMMA Investing LLC Has $762,000 Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COR opened at $220.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.25 and a 200 day moving average of $231.76. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.62 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

