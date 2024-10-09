GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,308 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Masco by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 14,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $84.69.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

