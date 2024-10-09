Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $170.03, but opened at $164.00. Garmin shares last traded at $162.77, with a volume of 180,558 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Garmin Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.68.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Garmin’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 136.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,177,000 after buying an additional 411,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,999,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Garmin by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,958,000 after acquiring an additional 278,990 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,727,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,739 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

