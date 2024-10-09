Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $61,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 14.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 15.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 59.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,636,008.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,636,008.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,874,865.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $513.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $493.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.21. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $521.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

