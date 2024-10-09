GateToken Market Cap Reaches $823.24 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $9.05 or 0.00014555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $823.24 million and $3.47 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008388 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,159.00 or 1.00003362 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001015 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00053447 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,998,575 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 90,998,575.36405152 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.99034632 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,474,606.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars.

