GBS (NYSE:GBS) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59. 160,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 955,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

GBS Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.32.

About GBS

(Get Free Report)

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.