Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 134025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.90 and a beta of -0.12.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.