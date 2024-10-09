GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.39 and last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 1270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

GeneDx Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $72,245.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,127. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $3,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,871,570 shares in the company, valued at $91,373,357.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $72,245.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,127. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,668 shares of company stock worth $21,365,988. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth $290,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

