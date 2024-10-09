General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.06.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

GD stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.51. 51,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,564. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.32. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $232.29 and a 1-year high of $309.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

