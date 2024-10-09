General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $296.90 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $228.50 and a 1-year high of $309.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.21.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GD. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

