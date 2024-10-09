Get alerts:

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) recently announced amendments to its Bylaws in a filed 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The changes were approved by the Board of Directors on October 4, 2024, and became effective immediately.

The key modification in the Amended and Restated Bylaws is the removal of a provision that previously required a director nominated by a shareholder under the proxy access provisions to provide an irrevocable resignation letter. This letter would have become effective if certain conditions were met, such as the provision of untrue information or failure to comply with obligations.

In addition to this substantial change, the Amended and Restated Bylaws also include administrative and clarifying updates to enhance clarity and functionality within the governance structure of General Motors Company.

For further details regarding the amendments to the Bylaws, interested parties can refer to the official text of the Amended and Restated Bylaws, which are available as Exhibits 3.1 and 3.2 in the filed Form 8-K report.

This update aims to streamline the governance processes within the company and reflects General Motors’ commitment to maintaining effective and transparent corporate practices.

Investors and stakeholders may access the full details regarding these amendments and other relevant information in General Motors’ public filings on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

