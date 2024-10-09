General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 581.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,601,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366,768 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $71,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $159,750,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,514.2% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,755,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,328,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GM opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

