Genesis Investment Management LLP Purchases 8,765,711 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 112.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,582,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,765,711 shares during the quarter. iQIYI comprises approximately 9.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $47,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 8,351.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 993,355 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,075,000. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 185.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,265 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,964,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097,672. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. Benchmark cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

