Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 29,325 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357,237 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 29,325 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 5.3% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,089 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,687,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 186,459 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $76.50. 62,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,346. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.