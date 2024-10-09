GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Senior Officer Anders Carlson Buys 172,500 Shares

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anders Carlson purchased 172,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$24,150.00.

Anders Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Anders Carlson bought 46,100 shares of GFG Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,993.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Anders Carlson purchased 115,384 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$14,999.92.

On Monday, September 16th, Anders Carlson acquired 90,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,700.00.

GFG Resources Stock Performance

GFG opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. GFG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$32.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GFG Resources Company Profile

GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

