Gill Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,173 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,988 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $238.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

