Gill Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $910,220,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $874,748,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $564,188,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Salesforce by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,518,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.74.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,359,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,359,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,412 shares of company stock worth $20,071,723. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $291.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $282.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.94.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

