Gill Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 30.9% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.