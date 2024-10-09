Gill Capital Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

