Gill Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000.

BTT stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $21.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

