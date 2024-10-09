Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,823 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.3% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $489.30 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

