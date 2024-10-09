Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,973 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.0% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $174.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.03.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

