Gill Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after buying an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after buying an additional 1,204,848 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

VWO opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.96. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.