Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,188 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,210,000 after acquiring an additional 362,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,552,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,391,000 after purchasing an additional 157,982 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,895 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,134,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,431 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,532 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FPE stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.