Gill Capital Partners LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $244.50 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

