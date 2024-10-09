GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.08% from the stock’s current price.

Get GitLab alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on GTLB

GitLab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $174,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,731,796.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,967 in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in GitLab by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 627,999 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.