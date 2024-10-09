GivBux (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Trading Up 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
GivBux Stock Down 3.8 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.
GivBux Company Profile
GivBux, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
