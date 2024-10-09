Get alerts:

On October 8, 2024, Gladstone Capital Corporation made a regulatory filing, disclosing the declaration of monthly cash distributions for its common stock and 6.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for October, November, and December 2024. This decision was communicated through a press release, as detailed in Exhibit 99.1 attached to the filing.

The information disclosed under Item 7.01, including the aforementioned press release, is considered “furnished” and not to be considered “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. It shall also not be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 unless expressly stated in the specific reference of such filing.

The filing also listed exhibits related to the disclosure, including a press release issued by Gladstone Capital Corporation on the same date as the filing. Additionally, a Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document was included as part of the documentation.

In accordance with the formalities of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was signed on behalf of Gladstone Capital Corporation by Nicole Schaltenbrand, the Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, on October 8, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Gladstone Capital’s 8K filing here.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

