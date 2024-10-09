Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $5.30. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 7,061 shares traded.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

