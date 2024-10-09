Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.04. 83,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 32,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $958.77 million, a P/E ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 48.62%. The business had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 1,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after buying an additional 4,770,550 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.