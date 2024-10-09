Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.04. 83,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 32,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
Global Blue Group Trading Down 5.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $958.77 million, a P/E ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 48.62%. The business had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Blue Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.