Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) disclosed on October 9, 2024, that it continues to make advancements on its 2024 strategic disposition plan. In a press release issued on the same day, the company highlighted the progress and prepared a corresponding slide to illustrate the developments.

As part of the plan, Global Net Lease intends to share the slide on its official website and have its officers and other representatives present it at forthcoming investor meetings. Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, consisting of the press release and the disposition plan slide, respectively, have been furnished with this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information provided in this report, along with the attached exhibits, is considered “furnished” and not “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It will not be incorporated by reference into any future filings, as stated in Item 7.01 of the Form 8-K.

While some statements in this report may look forward-looking, Global Net Lease cautions that these statements come with inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors outside the company’s control could lead to materially different outcomes from those predicted in the forward-looking statements. The risks associated with the merger with The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc., as well as potential future acquisitions or dispositions, are among the key concerns.

Global Net Lease has outlined these risks and uncertainties in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company reiterates its commitment to updating or revising forward-looking statements where necessary but stresses that such updates will only occur as required by law.

This report falls under Item 9.01 and concludes with a list of exhibits accompanying the filing. Global Net Lease signed off on this report on October 9, 2024, with the signature of Edward M. Weil, Jr., the Chief Executive Officer and President of the company.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

