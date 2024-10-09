Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Price Up 23.8% – Time to Buy?

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) shares rose 23.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Approximately 144,304,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 82,613,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

Global Petroleum Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a market cap of £10.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.08.

About Global Petroleum

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

