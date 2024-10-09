Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 325,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

