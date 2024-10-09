Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $41.04, with a volume of 644057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

