Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.12% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

