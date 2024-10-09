Gnosis Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.89 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Gnosis token can now be bought for approximately $166.05 or 0.00272523 BTC on popular exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $429.99 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

