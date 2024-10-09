Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 354000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

