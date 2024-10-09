Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.62% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 523,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 521,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after buying an additional 30,141 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 518,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,872,000 after acquiring an additional 137,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 55,397 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $71.96.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

