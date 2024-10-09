Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.96, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

