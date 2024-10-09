Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,976 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

